Residents as far north as Jacksonville, Florida, went out to prepare for Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, September 5, creating long lines at grocery stores and gas stations.Irma, a Category 5 storm with 185mph winds, is expected to hit the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and approach Florida by the weekend. The exact path of the storm is not clear and can not be confirmed. Credit: Instagram/the_honky_kong via Storyful