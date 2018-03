A US Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter flight got a clear view of Hurricane Irma’s strong eye wall on Tuesday, September 5. The storm is expected to begin striking the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night as a Category 5 storm.Irma will begin to weaken somewhat as it interacts with land, but the storm will be a powerful Category 4 or 5 hurricane for several days. Credit: Twitter/USAFReserve via Storyful, Maj Brad Roundtree