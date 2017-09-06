Mosquitoes Swarm Refugio, Texas, After Harvey

Tyler Bennett captured the moment he and his coworker were swarmed by hundreds of mostiquitos in Refugio, Texas, on September 4.The pair were doing a 345kV transmission power line demolition in the city at the time of the incident.Cities along the state’s Gulf coast are bracing for a surge in local mosquito populations that are expected to come in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.In Corpus Christi, swarms of mosquitoes are reportedly causing difficulties for power companies trying to restore energy to those who lost power during the hurricane, according to local news reports. Credit: Tyler Bennett via Storyful