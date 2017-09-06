Leeward Islands Residents Prepare Sandbags Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Residents of Antigua filled sandbags along the shorelines on September 5 amid large-scale preparations for the landfall of Hurricane Irma. Currently classified as a Category 5 storm, it is projected to make landfall in the northeast Caribbean.It remains unclear as to whether or not Irma will reach the mainland United States. The National Hurricane Center said it was increasingly likely that the Florida Keys and the peninsula would see a direct impact from the storm, but it was still too early to accurately predict Irma’s path. Credit: Instagram/flourwaterpassion via Storyful