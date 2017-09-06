Floridians Flock to Stores for Storm Supplies as Irma Approaches

People lined up at Costco stores throughout Florida to load up on supplies, including bottled water, in preparation for Hurricane Irma on Tuesday, September 5.Forecasters said the likelihood of Irma impacting the Florida Keys and the peninsula were increasing, but warned it was too soon to specify the timing or magnitude of the storm.Parking lots and stores were jammed with people purchasing supplies, including in the Tampa Bay area, according to a news report. One Costco ran out of bottled water in about 20 minutes, a viewer told WFLA.Irma intensified to a category five hurricane on Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center, with maximum sustained winds of at least 175 miles per hour. Florida Gov Rick Scott declared a state of emergency on Monday, to allow emergency officials to prepare for the storm, news reports said. He also activated the Florida National Guard.This video shows the crowd at the Costsco in Brandon, Florida. Credit: Instagram/connieserrano via Storyful