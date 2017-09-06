DACA Repeal Sparks Protest March Through Washington

Hundreds of protesters marched on the US Citizen and Immigration Services offices in Washington within hours of the repeal of the DACA program on Tuesday, September 5, which protected immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.The Trump administration announced an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy that covers 800,000 people, with authorities instructed to stop processing new applications as of Tuesday. However, permit renewals will continue for another six months, potentially giving Congress time to react to the move.Tuesday’s announcement sparked several protests, including outside the White House and in New York. New York City police officers made multiple arrests at a sit-in blocking the street outside Trump Tower. Credit: Twitter/Brynna Quillin via Storyful