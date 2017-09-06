Evacuation Orders Remain as Eagle Creek Fire Burns Overnight

Evacuation orders remained for parts of Oregon on September 5 as the Eagle Creek Fire spread to 4,800 acres, official reports said.The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 evacuations for Larch Mountain, Dodson, Warrendale, Latourell, Bridal Veil and East Corbett. The Red Cross opened a shelter in Gresham at Mount Hood Community College, the statement said.The fire spread as most parts of Oregon remained under extreme heat warnings and air quality alerts, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Credit: Instagram/Rachel Best-Henry via Storyful