Soldiers Reunite as Islamic State Siege of Deir Ezzor Base Is Broken

The Syrian army and its allies broke a three-year siege by Islamic State (IS) militants on the base of the 137th Army Brigade near Deir Ezzor on September 5, according to pro-opposition media and government sources.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported on the breaking of the siege.This video was shared by the Syrian State News Agency (SANA) and is described a showing the besieged forces of the 137th Brigade meeting colleagues from the Syrian army for the first time in three years. Credit: SANA via Storyful