'Dreamers' Rally in Atlanta as DACA Program Threatened

A demonstration supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was held on September 4 at the Atlanta City Detention Center in Georgia.US President Donald Trump was reported to have plans to scrap the DACA scheme.The Coalición De Líderes Latinos, which posted these videos, said that young undocumented people should not be “used as bargaining chips.”An estimated 800,000 people who were brought to the United States by their parents were granted protection from deportation under the Obama-era program. Many of the children and young adults who enrolled in the DACA plan identify as Dreamers, a term associated with the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which was intended to give people a path to legal residency but was repeatedly rejected by Congress. Credit: Facebook/Coalición De Líderes Latinos via Storyful

Latest

0326_1130_nat_stormy
2:10

Stormy Daniels tells-all in first televised interview
0326_1130_nat_childcare
1:39

Childcare workers to strike Tuesday
0326_1130_nat_tathra
0:25

Tathra clean-up fund
0326_1130_nat_armedrobbery
0:19

Melbourne armed robbery
0326_1130_nat_turnbull
1:47

Turnbull responds to 29th Newspoll loss
0326_1130_nat_cricketupdate
3:06

Steve Smith's struggle for his job
0326_0500_nat_qantas
4:09

Qantas' first non-stop flight to UK
0326_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:39

News Break - March 26

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'