'Dreamers' Rally in Atlanta as DACA Program Threatened

A demonstration supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was held on September 4 at the Atlanta City Detention Center in Georgia.US President Donald Trump was reported to have plans to scrap the DACA scheme.The Coalición De Líderes Latinos, which posted these videos, said that young undocumented people should not be “used as bargaining chips.”An estimated 800,000 people who were brought to the United States by their parents were granted protection from deportation under the Obama-era program. Many of the children and young adults who enrolled in the DACA plan identify as Dreamers, a term associated with the Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors (DREAM) Act, which was intended to give people a path to legal residency but was repeatedly rejected by Congress. Credit: Facebook/Coalición De Líderes Latinos via Storyful