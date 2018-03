Evacuations orders remained in parts of Mariposa County, California, on September 4, as firefighters continued to battle a number of wildfires in the mountain area and state, the Sierra Star reported.Video shows the Cathedral Fire, located in the Lushmeadows area, burning through a cabin on Sunday. The fire prompted evacuation orders for parts of the area, the Sierra Sun Times reported. Credit: Instagram/Kenneth Kincaid via Storyful