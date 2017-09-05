Same-Sex Marriage Postal Plebiscite Faces High Court Challenge

A case against the postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage was brought before the Australian High Court on September 5 and could cause the controversial survey to be scrapped.As reported by the ABC, the Federal Government may have breached guidelines when it unlocked $122 million in funding to be allocated for the plebiscite. Additionally, the government agency handling the survey, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, may not have the power to conduct an opinion poll through the electoral roll.This video shows two of the plaintiffs outside the Commonwealth Law Courts Building in Melbourne the morning of the hearing.The High Court is expected to hand down their decision by the end of the week, before the surveys are posted out on September 12. Credit: Twitter/DEANation via Storyful