News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Sikh Community Bands Together to Help Hurricane-Stricken Rockport, Texas

Sikh communities in Texas and California banded together over the weekend of September 3 to help citizens of Rockport, Texas, one of the areas worst affected by Hurricane Harvey.These videos, posted by Sandeep Dhaliwal, a deputy of the Haris County Sheriff’s Office, show local Sikhs organizing supplies and offering their best wishes to Rockport residents. In the third video, Dhaliwal mentions that Sikhs from California also pitched in and drove an 18-wheeler full of supplies from Fresno.“If one American hurts, everyone hurts,” Dhaliwal says, commenting on the spirit of comraderie that has risen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.The Gulf Coast city took a direct hit from the storm and suffered devastating damage. Credit: Facebook/Sandeep Dhaliwal via Storyful

Latest

Model films final moments before tragic plane crash
1:13

Model films final moments before tragic plane crash
Expensive land across Melbourne
0:24

Expensive land across Melbourne
0412_wa_sun_trainstunt
1:18

Train stunt man wanted
0412_wa_sun_smoking
0:21

Push for legal smoking age to be lifted
0412_wa_sun_ratheads
2:03

Stirling council headless rat scare
0412_wa_sun_crash
1:25

Car crashes after driver suffers medical episode
0412_0500_nat_glassingCommGames
0:54

Former Commonwealth Games athlete arrested over glassing
0412_0500_nat_goldcoastattack
0:54

Former Commonwealth Games athlete allegedly involved in glassing

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'