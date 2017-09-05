Sikh Community Bands Together to Help Hurricane-Stricken Rockport, Texas

Sikh communities in Texas and California banded together over the weekend of September 3 to help citizens of Rockport, Texas, one of the areas worst affected by Hurricane Harvey.These videos, posted by Sandeep Dhaliwal, a deputy of the Haris County Sheriff’s Office, show local Sikhs organizing supplies and offering their best wishes to Rockport residents. In the third video, Dhaliwal mentions that Sikhs from California also pitched in and drove an 18-wheeler full of supplies from Fresno.“If one American hurts, everyone hurts,” Dhaliwal says, commenting on the spirit of comraderie that has risen in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.The Gulf Coast city took a direct hit from the storm and suffered devastating damage. Credit: Facebook/Sandeep Dhaliwal via Storyful