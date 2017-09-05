Homophobic Slurs Appear on Traffic Lights in Central Sydney

Homophobic slurs were reportedly spotted on traffic light poles next to Central Station in Sydney and quickly covered up by gay rights activists on September 1.The phrase “say no to fags” as well as “no fags” were scribbled in black marker on at least two traffic light poles on both ends of Devonshire St in Surry Hills. The graffiti appeared amidst the same-sex marriage referendum currently underway in Australia. In the past week, remarks and messages from the vote “no” side have sparked controversy in particular with a national ad linking same-sex marriage to gender fluidity in schools.Pro-gay rights activists, who said the writing had been there for a few days, pasted marriage equality stickers over the offending phrases.Zahra Stardust, who helped cover the messages, told Storyful: "We were concerned about what message this statement would send to our peers, our families and our children about the world we live in, and about the value of our relationships and existence.“I don’t know if it was a targeted message. But I suspect that government inaction on marriage equality has lead to an environment where members of the public feel endorsed or incited to freely post hate speech with impunity.” Credit: Instagram/gavvybear via Storyful