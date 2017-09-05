Severe Weather Warnings Issued as Blizzard Rolls Over Kosciuszko Ranges

A severe weather warning was issued on Tuesday, September 5 in southeast NSW, with blizzards and damaging winds up to 110 km/h expected in the region.The Bureau of Meteorology reported the wild weather was a result of a deep low pressure system south of Tasmania driving winds across the mainland. They advised people to postpone back country travel until conditions improved.A video posted by NSW Police shows blizzard conditions rolling through Kosciuszko National Park. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful