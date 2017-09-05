Burned Out Cars Left in the Ruins of La Tuna Wildfire

Improved weather conditions in Burbank, California, on September 4 allowed firefighters to make “big gains” in controlling the La Tuna wildfire, said Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas.The 7,000-acre fire was 30 percent contained as of Monday morning. The blaze, which broke out Friday, is now Los Angeles’ largest-ever fire, according to NBC.Rain, rising humidity and lower wind speeds gave firefighters tackling what has been declared the worst wildfire in the history of Los Angeles a helping hand on Monday.This video shows some of the significant damage caused by the fire, with burned terrain, cars, and home appliances are visible. Credit: Instagram/iamadrianayanez via Storyful