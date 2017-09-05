News

Driver ploughs into laundromat in the US

Six people have been injured, three seriously, when a driver crashed into a laundromat in the US.

Orcas relentlessly pursue whale in confronting video
1:21

Orcas relentlessly pursue whale in confronting video
0404_1800_PER-Burns
1:10

Burns victim recovery will take 'months'
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
0404_1800_PER-Woolworths
1:20

Mixed reaction to Woolworths' plastic ban
0404_1800_PER-CopDragged
1:22

Police officer dragged 100m down road after trying to stop car
0404_1800_PER-TeenPunch
0:46

Teen fronts court over alleged one-punch attack 
0404_1800_BRI-Crowe
2:00

Russell Crowe auctions off personal collection of memorabilia
0404_1800_vic_asthma
1:37

Boys suffering from asthma have increased risk of breaking bones

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym