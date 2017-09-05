Eid al-Adha Soccer Tournament Concludes in Opposition-Held Southern Syria

The Martyrs of Freedom soccer tournament concluded shortly after Eid al-Adha on September 3 in the opposition-held city of Jassim in southern Syria’s Daraa province. Over 2,000 attended the cup final, where hometown Jassim FC won on penalty kicks.The Federation of Free Sports in Daraa, an opposition-run civil society organization in southern Syria, is comprised of former athletic professionals from the province, who often take advantage of temporary ceasefire agreements to hold large-scale sports competitions. Credit: YouTube/SMART News Agency via Storyful