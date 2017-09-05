News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Rohingya Fleeing Violence Stranded on Border to Bangladesh

Tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence by security forces and others in their towns in western Burmese Rakhine state have been flooding across the border to Bangladesh, according to the UN.Footage released by media activist group Rohingya Vision on September 2 shows people stranded in Maungdaw township on the banks of a river running along the border.Violence erupted on August 25 when Rohingya militants reportedly burned police posts in Rakhine. Since then, the Burmese army and militant groups supporting them have been accused of burning down Rohingya villages. Satellite imagery obtained by Human Rights Watch of one such village, Chein Khar Li in Rathedaung township, shows its “near total destruction”, the NGO said. Credit: Facebook/Rohingya Vision via Storyful

Latest

0419_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:17

Newsbreak - April 19
0419_0500_nat_markle
1:19

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry work on the Commonwealth Youth Forum
0419_0500_nat_fire
0:24

Fire tears through house in the US
0419_0500_nat_explosion
1:22

Investigations underway after plane engine exploded in the US
0419_0500_nat_traffic
0:29

Melbourne residents being warned of more peak hour traffic
0419_0500_nat_revel
1:17

Rebel Wilson confident for another win
0419_0500_nat_ristevski
1:05

Legal aid to represent Borce Ristevski
0419_0500_nat_MT
1:49

Prime Minister calls for end to Russia's meddling in cyber warfare

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym