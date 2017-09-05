Rohingya Fleeing Violence Stranded on Border to Bangladesh

Tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence by security forces and others in their towns in western Burmese Rakhine state have been flooding across the border to Bangladesh, according to the UN.Footage released by media activist group Rohingya Vision on September 2 shows people stranded in Maungdaw township on the banks of a river running along the border.Violence erupted on August 25 when Rohingya militants reportedly burned police posts in Rakhine. Since then, the Burmese army and militant groups supporting them have been accused of burning down Rohingya villages. Satellite imagery obtained by Human Rights Watch of one such village, Chein Khar Li in Rathedaung township, shows its “near total destruction”, the NGO said. Credit: Facebook/Rohingya Vision via Storyful