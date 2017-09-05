Red Arrows Fly Over Queensferry Crossing During Opening Ceremony

The Red Arrows marked the official opening of the Queensferry Crossing on Monday, September 4, with a ceremonial flypast over the new bridge.The flypast was just one of several events put on to mark the opening, which also involved a fleet of 90 small ships sailing under the bridge and a special concert on the bridge.The official ribbon cutting itself was performed by Queen Elisabeth.Over the weekend, the bridge had been open to members of the public to walk across. Fifty thousand people took advantage of the opportunity, according to news reports. Credit: Twitter/ForthBridges via Storyful