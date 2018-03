The Caribou Fire, burning near West Kootenai, Montana, doubled in size on Saturday, September 2, reaching at least 14,000 acres.Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office issued a red flag warning on Sunday warning that 30 mph winds and hot and dry condition meant that the risk of the fire spreading further was “extreme”.The fire was caused by lightning on August 11, according to government reports. Credit: Facebook/Jason Kauffman via Storyful