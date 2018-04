A potential microburst storm hit Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, September 3, downing trees, capsizing boats and damaging homes.Hayden Garfield captured this video showing winds blowing debris through Santa Barbara Harbor. Santa Barbara-based news website Noozhawk reported Harbor Patrol and other first responders rescued at least 17 people from the water after gusts of up to 80 mph hit the city. Credit: Instagram/hayden_garfield via Storyful