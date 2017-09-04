Woman Pulls Gun During Fight at Walmart

Four women got into a fight over a notebook in the “back to school” section of a Novi, Michigan, Walmart on August 28, a fight that ended when one of the women pulled a gun.None of the women have been identified, but police and witnesses told local media that the woman who pulled the gun did so after the other women had pushed her aside and pulled her daughter’s hair. Police said they were reviewing the case to see if charges were warranted and that the woman who pulled the gun had a concealed carry license. Credit: James Dingeldey via Storyful