The La Tuna fire burning near Los Angeles and Burbank, California, has grown to 5,900 acres, leading Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to declare a local emergency on September 3. The fire spread recently from the mountainside to residential areas.Hundreds of residents had to evacuate, the Los Angeles Times reported, and a stretch of the 210 freeway in Los Angeles had to be closed. Credit: Instagram/wrcgti via Storyful