Frankfurt Authorities Help Move Less-Mobile Residents Before Dismantling WWII-Era Bomb
Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes in Frankfurt, Germany, on September 3, as authorities prepared for the disposal of a World War II-era bomb found at a building site earlier in the week.The discovery of the unexploded 1.4-tonne British bomb forced up to 65,000 people to leave their homes, reportedly German’s biggest post-war evacuation. Credit: Twitter/Frankfurt Fire Brigade via Storyful