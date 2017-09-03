Helicopters Deployed to Assist in Extinguishing La Tuna Fire

The La Tuna Fire near Burbank, California, torched at least three homes and continued to threaten others on Saturday, September 2, after it grew to more than 5000 acres overnight.A mandatory evacuation order was given for at least 700 homes, including 300 in Burbank, 250 in Glendale and 180 in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was 10 per cent contained. Credit: Facebook/Los Angeles FD via Storyful