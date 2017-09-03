US Border Patrol Uses Airboat to Search for Harvey Survivors

The US Customs and Border Protection agency used an airboat to search for survivors of Tropical Storm Harvey and to direct supplies and assistance to people in need in Richmond, Texas, on August 31.Airboats are extremely shallow-draft vessels, meaning they need very little water to operate.Many people in the town were forced to evacuate their homes due to rainfall swelling the nearby Brazos River to severe flood stage, according to reports. The second video describes a Border Patrol rescue of a stranded German Shepherd dog in Missouri, Texas. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful