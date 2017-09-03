Frankfurt Aerial Mine Discovery Triggers Largest Evacuation Since WW2

The discovery of a 1.8 tonne aerial mine in Frankfurt has triggered Germany’s largest evacuation in the post-war period. Emergency services began evacuating some 60,000 people, including two hospitals, in a 1.5 km radius on Saturday, September 2.The British Second World War mine was uncovered during construction works on Tuesday, according to the city’s fire department, and is scheduled to be defused on Sunday.Footage and photos released by the fire brigade showed the preparations for the hospital evacuations with additional support pulled in from emergency services in nearby areas. Credit: Frankfurt Fire Department via Storyful