Hurricane Irma Weakens During the Night

Hurricane Irma weakened a little during the night but remained a powerful Category 3 storm on Saturday morning, September 2. The cyclone was still expected to approach the Leeward Islands of the Caribbean on Wednesday.Fluctuations in windspeed were expected, and forecasters cautioned that it was still too early to determine Irma’s ultimate path. Hurricane hunter aircraft were planning to fly to the storm over the weekend, and data from those flights would be used to make predictions more accurate. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful