Industrial Fire in Madrid Produces Toxic Cloud of Magnesium

Firefighters in Madrid were called to a fire in Fuenlabrada on September 2, urging residents to stay indoors to avoid the effects of magnesium thrown up in smoke coming off the fire.Firefighters attended the scene from 9:20 am, and had difficulty putting out the fire with water due to the nature of the material burning. The fire began when 40 tons of magnesium and aluminium shavings caught alight.One worker, suffering from burns, was evacuated from the scene and taken to Getafe Hospital. The residents of Griñón, Humanes and Moraleja de Enmedio were asked to remain indoors during the blaze. Credit: Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid via Storyful