Volunteers Load Pickup With Dogs in Wake of Harvey Floods in Beaumont

Tropical Storm Harvey has brought great hardship to all residents of the Houston area – not just human ones. Beaumont resident John Hartel and two of his friends spent some time on August 30 rounding up dogs in the flood-hit city.Hartel said that he and his friends had been helping shuttle evacuated people to check points when they saw a volunteer boat loaded with dogs. He said he hoped the “70 plus dogs” rescued in the area would be reunited with their owners. Credit: John Hartel via Storyful