After Tal Afar, Iraqi Forces Prepare for Assault on IS-Held Hawija

After declaring victory against Islamic State in Nineveh province, Iraqi forces set their sights on Hawija, a large town west of Kirkuk that remains in IS possession.Iraqi army planes dropped leaflets on Hawija saying that the operations to recapture the town were about to begin, and warning residents to keep away from known IS bases.Footage here is described as showing an army convoy on its way to Hawija. Credit: Mohamad Ibtahim via Storyful