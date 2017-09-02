Hurricane Irma Holds Steady Crossing the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma saw no further strengthening overnight and held steady with top sustained winds at 115mph Friday morning, September 1. Further strengthening is expected after the weekend, reaching Category 4 Monday.The storm is still too far out for accurate prediction of where it will go. By midweek, it will be approaching the Lesser Antilles, likely to the northern edge, putting Antigua and Barbuda, Guadelope, and Dominica in its path, but forecasts could change before that. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful