Celebrations in Mombasa as Kenyan Court Annuls Presidential Election Result

Crowds were seen singing and dancing in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on September 1, after the country’s Supreme Court declared President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win invalid due to irregularities with the election board.The decision to cancel the result, the first of its kind in Kenya’s history, sets up a new race for the presidency between Kenyatta and veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga. Credit: Twitter/Juney Karisa/KBC Channel 1 via Storyful

