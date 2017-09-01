Two Robberies in South-West Sydney Linked, Police Say
NSW Police released surveillance camera footage of two armed robberies that took place southwest of Sydney on August 16 and 17.The first part of the video shows a robbery at a newsagent on Flowerdale Road, Liverpool, on the evening of August 17. A hooded man is seen demanding money from an employee behind the counter; police said a second man had threatened the employee with a firearm earlier in the video. The pair then fled with cash and were last seen heading down Hoxton Park Road.Police said they believed the incident to be connected to a robbery at a McDonald’s in Preston from the day before. The second part of the video shows two hooded men at the drive-thru window in the early hours of August 16, where one of the men smashes the window with the butt of his firearm. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful