Long Lines Form at Kroger Gas Stations in Dallas

Drivers faced long lines at gas stations in the Dallas area as people rushed to fill up ahead of the Labor Day weekend and amid reports of gasoline shortages.The Dallas Star-Telegram reported some gas stations in the city had ran dry and QuikTrip had shuttered pumps at half of its stores in North Texas due to shortages. The Railroad Commission of Texas, which oversees the oil and gas industry, said the state had enough gasoline but distribution problems and panic buying had created local shortages.Gasolines prices have ticked up across the United States after Hurricane Harvey caused a shutdown of oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana, which accounted for a quarter of US capacity, and disrupted the flow of a major pipeline linking Gulf Coast suppliers with the East Coast, according to Bloomberg.This video was taken on August 31 and shows lengthy queues at various Kroger fuel stations. Credit: Twitter/RockmeyerEstes via Storyful