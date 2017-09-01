Funnel Cloud Sighted in Kirkville, Mississippi

A funnel cloud was sighted in Kirkville, in northern Mississippi’s Itawamba County, on August 31.This footage shows a distant view of the cloud, which may have been formed from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.At least one home was damaged along Highway 370, according to reports from WCBI, citing Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, and fallen trees were found along the intersection of Highway 366 and County Road 5334. Credit: Twitter/@sarahtootie_ via Storyful