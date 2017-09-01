Heavy Police Presence as San Antonio Prepares to Remove Confederate Monument

A monument of a Confederate soldier was removed from San Antonio’s Travis Park in the late evening of Thursday, August 31, following a 10-1 vote from the city council.This footage shows police barricading the area around the park and trucks removing the cannons surrounding the monument. Bystanders can be heard discussing the merit of keeping or removing the statue, and one man, who appears to be speaking with a reporter, argues that the statue should remain so he can teach his children about Civil War history.A rally to save the monument organized by the This is Texas Freedom Force was held at Travis Park on August 12, the same day as the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, San Antonio Current reported. Credit: Facebook/Steve Wagner via Storyful