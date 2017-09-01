Colombia FARC Rebels Rebrand as Leftist Political Party

Colombia’s former FARC rebel group planned a formal ceremony to re-launch as the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force on September 1, as it transitioned to a civilian political party following its disarmament.Ahead of the ceremony, the party held its first National Congress in Botoga, Colombia, during which its delegates voted to retain the FARC acronym under the new name of Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria Del Común, which translates to the Alternative Communal Revolutionary Forces.FARC social media accounts posted a graphic of the party’s new logo, a red rose with a red star in the middle.In August, Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos said the country’s conflict with the FARC group was “truly over” after the group handed over its last decommissioned weapons as part of the country’s peace deal. Credit: FARC via Storyful