Horse Rescued From Floodwater Near Threatened Arkema Plant

A horse was found in floodwater near the Arkema ammonia plant in Crosby, Texas, on Wednesday, August 30.This footage was livestreamed by Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain, who participated in the rescue and said that people living near the Arkema plant were forced to evacuate and abandon their livestock.In the comments section of a photo also uploaded by Cain, the Representative wrote that the horse had “burns on her leg from standing in water for two days. She has hoof-rot and will need a lot of help. Her friend did not make it.”All local residents within one and a half miles of the Arkema ammonia plant were evacuated on Tuesday, August 29, according to NBC News. The plant is facing an unprecedented six feet of flooding, and local officials warned that it was likely to explode. Credit: Briscoe Cain via Storyful

