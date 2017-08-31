Woman has gone on 77 first dates to find Mr right

A lovelorn beauty is desperately trying to find 'the one' before hitting 30 - after going on almost 80 first dates. Stunning brunette Anna Heaton, 29, wants a man to sweep her off her feet before she hits the big 3-0 next year - and triple figures in her failed attempts to find her dream man. Over the past two years the project manager, who marks every date out of 20 in a spreadsheet, has met men on dating apps, through her mum and even appeared on TV's Take Me Out. In her quest to find Mr Right, after becoming single two years ago, she has been on hundreds of dates with 77 different men - but none have been up to scratch.