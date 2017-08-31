Litter picker walks the UK on five-year mission

A litter picker who is walking across the UK on a five-year mission to Keep Britain Tidy has collected around 42 TONNES of rubbish - in 6,000 BAGS. Wayne Dixon's remarkable quest has taken him through outlying parts of Scotland and along the coast of Wales with his dog. The 45-year-old has clocked over 2,000 miles - walking between counties carrying a 60lb kit bag and living off £50 a week, He carries a tent, sleeping bag, waterproofs, a stove and wind-up radio - and is accompanied by best friend Koda, a five-year-old Northern Inuit.