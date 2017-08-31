55% of kids return to school with tablet device

Pupils returning to school are more likely to get a new tablet device than pencil case, a study into changing classroom habits has found. Researchers found that 55 per cent of children are given a new iPad or similar device as they head back to school, compared to only 46 per cent who get a new pencil case. It also emerged fewer kids walk to school now, dropping from 81 per cent in their parents' schooldays to just 63 per cent now, with a third of kids preferring to use a scooter to make it to the school gates. And almost one in three children now listen to music on the way to school instead of chatting with friends as their parents used to.