Princess Diana remembered as people lay flowers

Well wishers remembering the 'People's Princess' gathered at her former home, Kensington Palace, to lay flowers and pay their respects 20 years on from her death. The front gates of the Palace were laden with banners, pictures and flowers on thr weve of the 20th anniversary of her tragic death while many people left cards to say how much she was missed. Despite the rain families and well wishers from as far as Sweden stood and shared stories about the iconic Princess. Lena Pettersson, 48, from Gothenburg, Sweden, said: "I wanted to be here for the anniversary and I will be back again tomorrow.