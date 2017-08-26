White House officials respond to top adviser's critique of Trump's Charlottesville speech
During the press briefing Friday, press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that despite economic adviser Gary Cohn’s criticism of President Trump’s response to Charlottesville, Cohn is staying on the job and is eager to work with the president on tax reform. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin confirmed that Cohn is focused on tax reform, and added that last week he released his own statement on Charlottesville and has no plans to resign.