Edinburgh Fringe is becoming too mainstream

Edinburgh Fringe is in on the brink of a revolt because it’s becoming too exclusive and MAINSTREAM. A group of comedians have joined forces to speak out about the festival which they believe to be catering for “white boys in skinny jeans and posh voices”. The so-called “Whitehallisation”of the arts festival - dubbed after renowned posh boy Jack Whitehall - has led to established acts dominating the scene and pushing up-and-coming talent out to the fringe of the fringe. One act had to spend £3,000 and book time off work to attend the festival – only to be told he wasn't acknowledged enough to perform.