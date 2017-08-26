Crooks hunted by cops for £1.8 MILLION raid

A gang of burglars stole £1.8million of goods in an audacious Hatton Garden-style heist at a jewellery shop. Asian gold and diamond necklaces, bracelets, pendants and earrings were stolen during the early morning raid, which saw them smash a hole in the wall of Joyalukkas jewellers - using a sledgehammer. Eight suspects are believed to have been involved, with three entering the shop in Forest Gate, east London, and the rest acting as lookouts. The trio used a sledgehammer and a crow bar to smash a hole in the rear of the shop which backs onto an alleyway.