Man saves 12-year-old girl's life after hearing call from his radio

An amateur radio fanatic helped save a girl's life 70 miles away without leaving his home - after hearing her appeals on his kit. Mike Everett intercepted a distress call from a camping party in remote Exmoor in Devon. A 12-year-old girl suffered a severe epileptic fit and needed immediate medical help - but none of the campers had a mobile phone signal. One had brought amateur radio equipment and used it to send out the call, which was transferred to Mike's Bristol home via a transmitter on the Mendip Hills.