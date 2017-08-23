Iraqi Forces Enter Neighborhoods on Fringes of Tal Afar

Iraqi forces on August 22 made their first advances into neighborhoods in Tal Afar, the Islamic State’s last stronghold in Iraq’s Nineveh province, according to reports on the ground.The Iraqi Federal Police said that its troops advanced into the al-Kifah neighborhood to the west of the city.Other forces reported advances into the al-Jazeera neighborhood to the east.This footage was shared by a local network and shows scenes from Tal Afar. Credit: YouTube/Al-Mawsleya via Storyful