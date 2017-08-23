Debris and Fallen Trees Strewn About Hong Kong As Typhoon Hato Hits

Hong Kong was pummeled by strong winds and rain from Typhoon Hato on August 23 as the city saw its first number 10 typhoon in five years.The Hong Kong Observatory issued the number 10 signal – the highest out of the city’s eight storm warnings, indicating hurricane force winds were possible – at 9:10 am. This is the first time a number 10 signal has been issued since 2012, according to the South China Morning Post.Schools and workplaces were closed and the majority of flights were either suspended or cancelled due to the storm’s 81 mph winds, The Standard reported.This footage shows debris and fallen trees strewn about in Wan Chai. Credit: Storyful/Jeremy Blum via Storyful