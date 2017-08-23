Australian Spy Chief Meets With Philippine President Duterte

Nick Warner, the head of Australia’s ASIS spy agency, met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on August 22 to discuss what reports described as security issues in the region.ABC said that while it was not unusual for Warner to meet a foreign leader, such meetings would normally be behind closed doors.Last week, the Australian government formally listed Islamic State in East Asia as a terrorist organisation, AAP reported.The two nations have had an uneasy relationship of late, with Australia condemning Duterte’s violent “war on drugs” and comments he made about the rape and murder of an Australian missionary in 1989. Credit: RTVMalacanang via Storyful